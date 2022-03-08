Driver is injured as thief steals van as he makes delivery in Doncaster
A van driver was injured after a thief stole his vehicle as he made a delivery in Doncaster.
Police were called to Bawtry Road, Bessacarr yesterday afternoon following the incident.
An ambulance was also called to the scene and a woman tended to the injured driver before paramedics arrived.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We received at 2:45pm on 7 March, reports of a stolen van.
"It is reported that while making a delivery, the driver of a white Ford Transit Van had his vehicle stolen.
"The driver, a 33 year-old man suffered minor injuries during the incident.
"The van was later recovered by officers on Clarke Avenue.
"Enquiries are on going and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 474 of 7 March 2022."
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crime Stoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111 to pass on details of all crimes anonymously.