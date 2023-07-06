Driver held as police chase stolen Range Rover from Doncaster onto M1
A driver was arrested after police in Doncaster followed a stolen Range Rover before bringing it to a stop on the M1 motorway.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 09:24 BST
South Yorkshire Police Operational Support revealed details of the arrest on the motorway in Derbyshire and said: “Nice job - stolen Range Rover spotted by our road crime unit officers in Doncaster.
“Followed onto the network and brought to a stop using Tactical Pursuit And Containment tactics.
“One male arrested for theft/handling stolen goods and vehicle recovered with no damage.”