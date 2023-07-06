News you can trust since 1925
Driver held as police chase stolen Range Rover from Doncaster onto M1

A driver was arrested after police in Doncaster followed a stolen Range Rover before bringing it to a stop on the M1 motorway.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 09:24 BST

South Yorkshire Police Operational Support revealed details of the arrest on the motorway in Derbyshire and said: “Nice job - stolen Range Rover spotted by our road crime unit officers in Doncaster.

“Followed onto the network and brought to a stop using Tactical Pursuit And Containment tactics.

“One male arrested for theft/handling stolen goods and vehicle recovered with no damage.”

Police stopped the stolen Range Rover on the M1 in Derbyshire.Police stopped the stolen Range Rover on the M1 in Derbyshire.
