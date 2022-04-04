Driver held and car seized following collision outside Doncaster railway station

A disqualified driver has been reported to court for a string of driving offences after the car they were in was involved in a collision outside Doncaster railway station.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 4th April 2022, 9:22 am

Police were called to Trafford Way yesterday following what officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team described as ‘a minor collision.’

A spokesman said: “Thankfully, no one was injured.

"The driver of the Ford Fiesta, is disqualified from driving after previous offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police were called following a minor collision on Trafford Way.

"He has been reported to court for various driving offences and the car has been seized.”