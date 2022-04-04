Driver held and car seized following collision outside Doncaster railway station

Police were called to Trafford Way yesterday following what officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team described as ‘a minor collision.’

A spokesman said: “Thankfully, no one was injured.

"The driver of the Ford Fiesta, is disqualified from driving after previous offences.

