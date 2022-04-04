Driver held and car seized following collision outside Doncaster railway station
A disqualified driver has been reported to court for a string of driving offences after the car they were in was involved in a collision outside Doncaster railway station.
By Darren Burke
Monday, 4th April 2022, 9:22 am
Police were called to Trafford Way yesterday following what officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team described as ‘a minor collision.’
A spokesman said: “Thankfully, no one was injured.
"The driver of the Ford Fiesta, is disqualified from driving after previous offences.
"He has been reported to court for various driving offences and the car has been seized.”