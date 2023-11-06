News you can trust since 1925
A driver has been held after a delivery van was stolen in Doncaster, with police giving chase.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:45 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 10:46 GMT
Officers from Doncaster East Neigbourhood Policing Team were involved in the pursuit in the Thorne area, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

“You may have seen a lot of activity in and around Thorne, particularly Willow Crescent,” a spokesman said.

"A report was made at 4.03pm on Friday November 3 that a delivery van had been stolen.

The delivery van was recovered by police after a chase.
The delivery van was recovered by police after a chase.

"The vehicle was tracking through Thorne town centre before making its way along Kirton Lane into Stainforth.

"At 4.13pm, officers got behind the vehicle as it entered Stainforth - cue the blue lights and siren - the driver of the stolen van then made the decision to dump the van and give it legs - unfortunately for him he tried to outrun our officers but failed.

"A 42 year old male was detained and taken to Doncaster custody where he was interviewed before a case was prepared for CPS. The male has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking.

"The man was also further charged with two traffic offences - driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance.

"The male was also further charged with two offences of theft - both of these offences took place in Humberside.

"After charge, he was remanded for the next available court.

The stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to its rightful owner.”