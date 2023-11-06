Driver held after police chase as delivery van is stolen in Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from Doncaster East Neigbourhood Policing Team were involved in the pursuit in the Thorne area, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.
“You may have seen a lot of activity in and around Thorne, particularly Willow Crescent,” a spokesman said.
"A report was made at 4.03pm on Friday November 3 that a delivery van had been stolen.
"The vehicle was tracking through Thorne town centre before making its way along Kirton Lane into Stainforth.
"At 4.13pm, officers got behind the vehicle as it entered Stainforth - cue the blue lights and siren - the driver of the stolen van then made the decision to dump the van and give it legs - unfortunately for him he tried to outrun our officers but failed.
"A 42 year old male was detained and taken to Doncaster custody where he was interviewed before a case was prepared for CPS. The male has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking.
"The man was also further charged with two traffic offences - driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance.
"The male was also further charged with two offences of theft - both of these offences took place in Humberside.
"After charge, he was remanded for the next available court.
The stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to its rightful owner.”