A driver has been held after a delivery van was stolen in Doncaster, with police giving chase.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Doncaster East Neigbourhood Policing Team were involved in the pursuit in the Thorne area, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

“You may have seen a lot of activity in and around Thorne, particularly Willow Crescent,” a spokesman said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A report was made at 4.03pm on Friday November 3 that a delivery van had been stolen.

The delivery van was recovered by police after a chase.

"The vehicle was tracking through Thorne town centre before making its way along Kirton Lane into Stainforth.

"At 4.13pm, officers got behind the vehicle as it entered Stainforth - cue the blue lights and siren - the driver of the stolen van then made the decision to dump the van and give it legs - unfortunately for him he tried to outrun our officers but failed.

"A 42 year old male was detained and taken to Doncaster custody where he was interviewed before a case was prepared for CPS. The male has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The man was also further charged with two traffic offences - driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance.

"The male was also further charged with two offences of theft - both of these offences took place in Humberside.

"After charge, he was remanded for the next available court.