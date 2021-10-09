Driver forced to 'walk home' after police seize car at Doncaster beauty spot

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the vehicle under Operation Takeaway.

A spokesman said: “The driver of this vehicle decided to drive to a local beauty spot in Kirk Sandall this evening to take in the views.

"Unfortunately the insurance policy for the vehicle was no longer valid. The vehicle is now in a police compound, and its driver is walking home.”