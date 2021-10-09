Driver forced to 'walk home' after police seize car at Doncaster beauty spot
A driver was left ‘walking home’ after police seized their uninsured car at a Doncaster beauty spot.
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 6:27 am
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the vehicle under Operation Takeaway.
A spokesman said: “The driver of this vehicle decided to drive to a local beauty spot in Kirk Sandall this evening to take in the views.
"Unfortunately the insurance policy for the vehicle was no longer valid. The vehicle is now in a police compound, and its driver is walking home.”