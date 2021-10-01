Driver evades police following car chase after crime clampdown in Doncaster
A driver managed to give police the slip after a chase through the streets of Doncaster during a crime clampdown in a town suburb.
Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team spent the day in Hexthorpe and Balby tackling driving issues and motoring offences.
A spokesman said: “We engaged in a pursuit with a Peugeot in the Balby area - unfortunately despite the best efforts of police dog Jooba, the driver managed to evade us.
"The car, which was on false plates, has been seized for forensic examination.”
Officers spent the day working with school staff and Doncaster Council on the operation.
The spokesman added: “We visited Hexthorpe Primary school alongside parking enforcement, where road safety work has taken place.
"PCSOs have been in school and spoken with children in relation to road safety.
“As a result, four drivers have been referred for speed awareness courses, after being recorded exceeding the 30mph speed limit.
“Parking enforcement was also completed by DMBC staff in relation to yellow line and zig-zag offences.
“A VW gold was seized after the driver was found to be driving on a provisional drivers licence, he will be reported to court for the offence.
“We will be completing similar operations at other schools in the area over the coming weeks.”
Anyone with information relating to car crime or motoring offences in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or alternatively, give information anonymously to independent charity Crime Stoppers on its phone line on 0800 555 111.