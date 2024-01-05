Driver doing 45mph in 30 zone among 22 caught in Doncaster speed clampdown
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mexborough Neighbourhood Policing Team officers conducted the speed traffic operation, targeting speeding and dangerous driving hotspots.
172 vehicles were checked in total in different locations, of which 22 were over the speed limit.
A spokesman said: “The drivers will soon be receiving letters through the post. The worst example was on Adwick Road, where a driver was caught driving at 45 mph on the 30 mph road.
"Higher speeds significantly increase the fatality risk in a car accident, be it a multi-car crash or a collision with a pedestrian.
"When driving, a few miles per hour can mean the difference between life and death.
"The faster someone drives, the less time they have to stop if something unexpected happens.
"You must not drive faster than the speed limit for the type of road and your type of vehicle.
"The speed limit is the absolute maximum and it doesn’t mean it’s safe to drive at this speed in all conditions.”
To report speeding and car crime in Doncaster and South Yorkshire, you can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.
You can also report speeding hotspots to police on the same number.
Alternatively, you can also pass on information about crime and anti-social behaviour via independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre where you can report any information in confidence by calling 0800 555 111.