Driver arrested on suspicion of being over the limit after road traffic collision at Lakeside

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of being over the drink driver limit after road traffic collision at Lakeside.

Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team reported an incident at around 9pm on Friday, December 15, on Wilmington Drive at the junction with White Rose Way at Lakeside.

A spokesman said: “Thankfully initial reports suggest that there are no significant injuries, but one of the drivers has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.”