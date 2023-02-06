Nottinghamshire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) detained the driver following the incident.

A spokesman said: “The Fiesta failed to stop for RPU in the Tickhill area.

“After it crashed into a tree, it was confirmed that the Fiesta had just been stolen from the Skellow area of Doncaster.

The driver was arrested after the car smashed into a tree.

"This has been recovered and one male arrested.

"There was another Ford located near by which was an outstanding stolen from Worksop.

"We'd like to thank South Yorkshire Police Ops and National Police Air Service for all the excellent team work resulting in these two cars being located and recovered.

We also issued a number of traffic offence reports. Prohibited a vehicle for a number of defects which was also searched under prevent poaching powers.”