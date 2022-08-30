Driver, 15, in 'cannabis car' with false plates pulled by police in Doncaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team stopped the Renault Megane in Carcroft as part of a series of incidents on anti-social behaviour and illegal vehicles across the city in a recent clampdown.

A spokesman said: “The red Renault Megane looked suspicious over at Carcroft and smelled of cannabis. 15 year old driver, car on false plates no licence and no insurance. Car came with us.

"A red and white pit bike and its adult rider were stopped on the Trans Pennine Trail near Sprotbrough. Rider dealt with, bike seized, no insurance.

Police pulled the 15 year old driver of a car in Carcroft.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A KDX 200 was located over near Roman Ridge in Doncaster. We had seen the bike previously in the Rotherham area several weeks earlier when the rider decided he didn't wish to speak with us.

"Confirmed as stolen from Scunthorpe. Bike seized rider to be dealt with at after date when enquiries made with original owner and originating force.”

“A blue quad was recovered just into Nottinghamshire at Bircotes.

"This was following a large group star bursting from the petrol station in Tickhill.

"After the rider of the quad kicked the officer from his bike, there was a but of karate kid action.

"The rider of the quad unfortunately slipped through Miyagi’s arms.The rider made off. Video and stills for ID to follow.

“And in Woodlands four quads were recovered, suspected stolen. The scooter and Triumph Scrambler were confirmed stolen and also recovered. Further enquiries are ongoing at the address they were recovered from.”

A spokesman said officers will be ‘taking on the mantle of rural crime’ in coming weeks and added: “To assist with this we are now working into the early hours and using different vehicles. There will be many more changes to come over the following months, we will keep you informed.”