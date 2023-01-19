Drink driver over four times the legal limit arrested and charged after a collision in Doncaster
A 45-year-old man has been charged with an offence of drink driving, after being arrested on Tuesday evening.
Around 7.30pm Doncaster Central NPT officers responded to reports of a collision on Spring Lane, Sprotbrough.
On arrival the driver of one of the vehicles, a Vauxhall van, was arrested after failing a roadside breath test. He was over four times the legal limit.
The driver was interviewed yesterday by Central NPT officers and has now been charged to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court on February 14.