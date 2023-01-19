News you can trust since 1925
Drink driver over four times the legal limit arrested and charged after a collision in Doncaster

A 45-year-old man has been charged with an offence of drink driving, after being arrested on Tuesday evening.

By Stephanie Bateman
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 11:56am

Around 7.30pm Doncaster Central NPT officers responded to reports of a collision on Spring Lane, Sprotbrough.

On arrival the driver of one of the vehicles, a Vauxhall van, was arrested after failing a roadside breath test. He was over four times the legal limit.

The driver was interviewed yesterday by Central NPT officers and has now been charged to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court on February 14.

The legal limit is 35ml