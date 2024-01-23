Double fatal: Tributes made to man, 26, who tragically died in Doncaster road traffic accident
A man and a woman died following a single-vehicle collision in Harworth.
Police and emergency services were called to Bawtry Road around 2.15am on Sunday (21 January 2024).
A 26-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
Their families have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.
On social media one of those fatally injured has been named locallly as Nathan Naughton and the following tributes have been left.
DT Royle New said: “R.i.p Nath such a young life taken too soon ,my condolences to his family heartbroken for you all x”
Angela Askew said: “Absolutley devestating sending love to the families of those involved xxx rip xxx”
Luke Rowley posted: “Nath Naughton god bless you lad.”
And Kathryn Norris added: “That junction is dangerous, so many people don’t slow down!”