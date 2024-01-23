Nathan Naughton.

A man and a woman died following a single-vehicle collision in Harworth.

Police and emergency services were called to Bawtry Road around 2.15am on Sunday (21 January 2024).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 26-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their families have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

On social media one of those fatally injured has been named locallly as Nathan Naughton and the following tributes have been left.

DT Royle New said: “R.i.p Nath such a young life taken too soon ,my condolences to his family heartbroken for you all x”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Askew said: “Absolutley devestating sending love to the families of those involved xxx rip xxx”

Luke Rowley posted: “Nath Naughton god bless you lad.”