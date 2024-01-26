Double fatal: Tribute paid as police officially name man who died in crash in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nathan Naughton, aged 26, of Doncaster, was in a Ford Ranger involved in a collision which happened in Bawtry Road around 2.15am on Sunday (21 January 2024).

A 22-year-old woman was also in the car, however her family do not wish to formally name her.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Nathan Naughton.

In a statement, Nathan’s father said: “Nathan was a loving son and brother. He was a hard-working, outgoing lad, who was well liked and very popular.

“We are all devastated by what has happened and we miss Nathan deeply as we try to come to terms with his loss.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for information and are asking anyone who saw the Ford Ranger in the lead up to the collision, or witnessed the collision itself, to please get in touch.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with the families, friends, and the wider community at this incredibly sad time.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision and our specialist trained officers are continuing to offer the families support.

"Both families have asked for their privacy to be respected during this extremely difficult time.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, who hasn’t yet come forward, or any drivers who may have recorded dash-cam footage that may be helpful to our investigation, to get in touch as soon as possible."