Dopey thieves caught speeding in Doncaster area swarming with police investigating another crime
Dopey car thieves were caught speeding in an area swarming with police investigating another crime – and then left officers paperwork with their names and addresses on.
South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support unit has revealed that the car was clocked in the Swinton area this morning.
A spokesman said: “Whilst searching the Swinton area this morning for a vehicle involved in a burglary in Mexborough, this Nissan was seen at speed travelling through the area.
"Criminal masterminds they were not, as driving like a fool through an area where there’s quite a few police cars is never a great idea!
"To compound their lack of criminal aptitude when we found the car they'd also left us a load of information with their name and address on.
"The vehicle was stolen from the West Yorkshire area and will be returned to the owner once our CSI gurus have done their thing.”