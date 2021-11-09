Dopey thieves caught speeding in Doncaster area swarming with police investigating another crime

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support unit has revealed that the car was clocked in the Swinton area this morning.

A spokesman said: “Whilst searching the Swinton area this morning for a vehicle involved in a burglary in Mexborough, this Nissan was seen at speed travelling through the area.

"Criminal masterminds they were not, as driving like a fool through an area where there’s quite a few police cars is never a great idea!

Police stopped the stolen car in Swinton.

"To compound their lack of criminal aptitude when we found the car they'd also left us a load of information with their name and address on.