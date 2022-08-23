Dopey driver arrested after tracking device allows Doncaster police to give chase

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Police Team seized the driver on Friday after receiving reports of a van being stolen in Hexthorpe.

A spokesman said: “Officers responded and began travelling to the area, making some educated guesses as to where the van may be heading.

"The offender had put some thought into this one and changed the number plate to try and disguise the van.

Police seized the stolen van after a chase.

"Whilst planning the great escape, he had forgotten to factor in the vehicle’s tracking device. This enabled the owner to give a direction the vehicle was travelling in, allowing officers to get behind the stolen van.

"The van increased its speed and failed to stop for officers leading to a pursuit.

"The panic stricken offender headed towards Hatfield, going off road down a dirt track.

"The van suddenly stopped and we started a game of hide and seek in the fields.

"After a short while the offender heard the drone taking off and decided the game was up.

"The male was arrested and later interviewed.

"The van was recovered and will be forensically examined.

"Please be aware van thefts have increased, always ensure your vehicles and contents are secure at all times.”