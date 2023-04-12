'Don't become a statistic,' say police as rider spotted without safety gear in Doncaster

South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team shared the photo of a rider in the Carcroft area riding along a pavement.

A spokesman said: “Bikers, as we enter the nicer months, you may be contemplating dusting off your bikes and blowing a few cobwebs off the leathers.

"We can’t stress enough the dangers of not wearing proper saftey gear whilst out on your motorbike.

Police shared a photo of a rider without safety gear in Doncaster .

"All motorists, we urge you to always follow the Highway Code and please do “Think Bike!”

"They may not be in your mirrors all the time. Especially if they are riding in an unconventional way, such as over pavements as shown.

"You literally do need to have eyes in the back if your head. Always check your blind spots.