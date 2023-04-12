News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
1 hour ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
2 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
2 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
2 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
3 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change

'Don't become a statistic,' say police as rider spotted without safety gear in Doncaster

Police in Doncaster have urged off-road bikers not to become ‘a stastic’ after releasing a photo of a rider in Doncaster with no safety gear or helmet.

By Darren Burke
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 10:21 BST

South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team shared the photo of a rider in the Carcroft area riding along a pavement.

A spokesman said: “Bikers, as we enter the nicer months, you may be contemplating dusting off your bikes and blowing a few cobwebs off the leathers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We can’t stress enough the dangers of not wearing proper saftey gear whilst out on your motorbike.

Police shared a photo of a rider without safety gear in Doncaster .Police shared a photo of a rider without safety gear in Doncaster .
Police shared a photo of a rider without safety gear in Doncaster .
Most Popular

"All motorists, we urge you to always follow the Highway Code and please do “Think Bike!”

"They may not be in your mirrors all the time. Especially if they are riding in an unconventional way, such as over pavements as shown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"You literally do need to have eyes in the back if your head. Always check your blind spots.

"Please don’t become a statistic.”