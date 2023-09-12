Doncaster's Aaron Ramsey appears in court following attack on police officer

Watch more videos on Shots!

Aaron Ramsey, 35, of Lime Tree Avenue, Armthorpe, has been charged with two counts of common assault of an emergency worker and assault by beating following an alleged incident on Thursday 7 September.

He has been released on bail to appear before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 24 October.

The officer was attacked and rocks were thrown at a patrol car after disorder flared in Lime Tree Avenue at around 8pm on September 7 last week.

Police stepped up patrols in the area in the wake of the disorder.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It was reported that a large group of youths were throwing missiles at a property in the street with a man allegedly assaulted.

"When officers arrived, it is believed that rocks were thrown at a police vehicle before a police constable was kicked multiple times in the leg.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police constable and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

The statement added: "If you have any information that may help the investigation, please call 101 and quote incident number 984 of 7 September 2023.”

You can also submit information via the online portal here: www.smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk.