Doncaster youngsters are repeatedly setting dangerous fires in woodland near to houses, causing grave concern for residents.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In just over a fortnight there have been numerous arson attacks in Shaw Wood, Armthorpe.

One eye witness told the Free Press: “For two weeks someone has been setting fires in Shaw Wood forest several times every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Half of the forest has already burned down and the arsonists have no scruples and are setting fires closer and closer to the fences of the residents' gardens.

Doncaster youngsters setting dangerous fires in woodland near residents' homes.

"They are young people - the residents are trying to find them themselves. Recently, a fire was set in the garden of one of the houses. It is not known whether it is the same people or someone else.”

She added: “It is almost 9pm on Wednesday and the firefighters are at a disaster, they are in the forest again and putting out the fire. What has to happen, what tragedy, for someone to finally deal with this matter?”

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Since Monday 28 April, we have received nine calls relating to deliberately set fires near Basil Avenue, Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although two of these were false alarms, it is clear that there is an issue with young people setting fires in this area . In several cases, young people have been seen in the area shortly before fires have been reported.

Doncaster youngsters are repeatedly setting dangerous fires in woodland near residents' homes.

"Deliberate fires not only put communities at unnecessary risk, but they also waste firefighters time and mean that, should a real emergency occur, the response could be delayed.”

Anyone with information please contact Firestoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said they were only aware of one incident, so it is assumed the others have not been reported: “We were called by the fire service at 6.15am on 10 May to reports of a fire at the end of a garden in Basil Avenue, Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no reports of injuries or major damage. Officers believe the fire was started deliberately and an offence of arson has been recorded.

“The case is currently closed after all lines of reasonable enquiry were exhausted by officers. This will be re-visited in the event of new evidence or information coming to light.”