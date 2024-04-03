Doncaster woman who threatened to "f*** police up" and "get a gun" in vile 999 call jailed
Sarah Vallance rang South Yorkshire Police’s busy control room on 999 to report an alleged assault – but launched into a volley of abuse during the call on October 30, 2023.
When the call handler requested more information, she launched into a “disgusting abusive tirade” in which she threatened to "f*** police up" and "get a gun".
A copy of the 999 call recording was obtained, with an investigation subsequently launched, leading to Vallance's arrest days later.
Vallance, 40, of no fixed abode, was charged with sending a communication of an indecent or grossly offensive nature for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient.
Chief Superintendent of the Force Control Room Cherie Buttle said: "Our call handlers answer around 2,500 calls a day and they play a fundamental role in keeping the people of South Yorkshire safe.
"The last thing they deserve is a barrage of abuse from people they are trying to help and Vallance's comments towards one of our call handlers was simply unacceptable.
"It is something we will not tolerate and this kind of nuisance and abusive behaviour only serves to take resources away from those who genuinely need our help."
Vallance was also charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words towards a Doncaster Council worker following an encounter in August 2023.
After being reported for nuisance behaviour in Doncaster city centre, an engagement worker attended the scene and spoke to Vallance.
When he asked her what was wrong, she became verbally abusive and told him to "f*** off" before making threats to "deck him".
Vallance was sent to jail for eight weeks at Sheffield Magistrates' Court last Tuesday (26 March) after pleading guilty to both offences.
You can report incidents to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, if you prefer to pass on information anonymously, you can contact UK independent charity Crime Stoppers through their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information without leaving your details.