Doncaster woman wanted by police on number of offences is found, say officers

A Doncaster woman wanted in connection with a number of offences and who members of the public were advised not to approach has been found, police have said.
By Darren Burke
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:57 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 09:57 GMT
South Yorkshire Police launched an appeal to find Kirsty Mullen, 34, last week.

She was wanted in connection with multiple reported offences, including one assault, one robbery and six instances of shoplifting committed between 7 November and 24 November.

A spokesman said: “Kirsty Mullen who was wanted has now been located. Thanks for sharing our appeal.”