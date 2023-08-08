News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Doncaster woman held for drink driving as police clampdown on crime in seaside resort

A Doncaster woman has been charged with drink driving after a police clampdown on crime in a seaside resort.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Aug 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 13:20 BST

Lincolnshire Police stopped 75 vehicles at Ingoldmells near to Skegness in the blitz as part of what the force described as “an ongoing commitment to keep people safe on the coast.”

Beth Massarella, 31, of Windsor View, Rossington, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the legal limit. She is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, later this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A force spokesman said: “The stop-checks are designed to prevent, detect and deter drink and drug-driving, and form part of the Force’s Summertime Policing Plan.

A Doncaster woman was held during a crime crackdown in Ingoldmells.A Doncaster woman was held during a crime crackdown in Ingoldmells.
A Doncaster woman was held during a crime crackdown in Ingoldmells.
Most Popular

“Our officers carried out the checks on the A52 and surrounding area. While the majority of motorists passed tests with no issue, action was taken in four instances.”

“They form one part of our comprehensive Summertime Policing Plan, designed to keep residents and visitors safe during the summer months.”

Chief Inspector Lee St Quinton said: “We are passionate about keeping our considerable road network as safe as possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"While the majority of motorists stay on the right side of the law, we know that there is a minority who do not – which is why we carry out these stop checks.

“Those who drive on our roads above the legal limit for alcohol or with drugs in their system are putting themselves and others at risk, which can lead to potentially fatal consequences.

“We want those who visit our coast to feel safe, which is why we have more officers on duty here during the summer."