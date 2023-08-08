Doncaster woman held for drink driving as police clampdown on crime in seaside resort

Lincolnshire Police stopped 75 vehicles at Ingoldmells near to Skegness in the blitz as part of what the force described as “an ongoing commitment to keep people safe on the coast.”

Beth Massarella, 31, of Windsor View, Rossington, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the legal limit. She is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesman said: “The stop-checks are designed to prevent, detect and deter drink and drug-driving, and form part of the Force’s Summertime Policing Plan.

A Doncaster woman was held during a crime crackdown in Ingoldmells.

“Our officers carried out the checks on the A52 and surrounding area. While the majority of motorists passed tests with no issue, action was taken in four instances.”

“They form one part of our comprehensive Summertime Policing Plan, designed to keep residents and visitors safe during the summer months.”

Chief Inspector Lee St Quinton said: “We are passionate about keeping our considerable road network as safe as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While the majority of motorists stay on the right side of the law, we know that there is a minority who do not – which is why we carry out these stop checks.

“Those who drive on our roads above the legal limit for alcohol or with drugs in their system are putting themselves and others at risk, which can lead to potentially fatal consequences.