Doncaster woman banned from owning dog after pet attacks child

A Doncaster woman has been banned from owning a dog for five years after her dog attacked a child in the street.

On 23 October 2023, a Caucasian Shepherd, owned by Abigail Gee, 39, from Doncaster, escaped its home due to insecure fencing.

While the dog was on the loose, it bit a child who was walking along a street, causing injury to their back.

Officers attended and seized the dog, and while the animal was in kennels it became clear that the dog had deep laceration wounds on its neck, caused by its collar.

A Caucasian Shepherd dog injured a child in Doncaster and had to be put to sleep. (Photo: PATRICK BAZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The wound was infected, smelly and required veterinary care.

The dog’s coat was also matted, and veterinary reports described the dog’s welfare as ‘unkept’.

The dog was disclaimed to police and following assessments of the animal, it was deemed too dangerous and unpredictable and was put to sleep.

Gee appeared at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court earlier this week (19 August) after pleading guilty to charges of owning a dog dangerously out of control.

The judge banned Gee from owning dogs for five years and ordered she pay £117 in court fees.

Firearms Inspector Steve Usher said: “We are continuing to see a high demand on our force from dogs dangerously out of control or causing fear in our communities.

“We are doing all we can to ensure those at risk are safeguarded and owners step up and take responsibility for their dog’s actions. This dog bite could have been avoided if the owner had taken precautions with the fencing and dog.

“A dog’s behaviour can change due to pain they are suffering and being a responsible owner can ensure factors such as these are mitigated.

“Please know your dog, understand their behaviour and take action to help keep you, your family, your dog and community safe.”

If you want to report a dangerous dog in your community or across South Yorkshire, you can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

You can also contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre where you can report information in confidence by calling 0800 555 111.