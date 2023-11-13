Doncaster woman, 21, known for antisocial behaviour jailed after breaching criminal behaviour order (CBO)

A 21-year-old Doncaster woman known for her antisocial behaviour (ASB) has been jailed after breaching the terms of her criminal behaviour order (CBO).

Charlotte Sheriff was given the order earlier this year after persistently being involved in ASB in Frenchgate Shopping Centre, Doncaster Interchange and Doncaster train station.

Sheriff had previously verbally abused security officers at the shopping centre and last Monday (7 November), she entered the establishment which was a breach of the terms of her CBO.

Sheriff, of Cross Street, New Rossington, was arrested and charged with the breach and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Thursday 9 November. She pleaded guilty to the offence and was jailed for six weeks.

Doncaster city centre has recently welcomed a new cohort of officers who will be based in the area to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour.

PC Hannah Cowling, from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We want our city centre to be a safe and welcoming place for people to live, visit, work and shop, and in order to have that we want to stamp out antisocial behaviour.

"Sheriff's offending was so persistent and troublesome she was given a CBO and after breaching the terms of that order, she was swiftly arrested by officers.

"CBOs are only served on the most serious and persistent antisocial individuals and the fact Sheriff is now in jail shows just how severely breaches of them are seen in a court of law.