Sheffield Crown Court heard this month how Nigel Robertson, aged 40, admitted harassing and assaulting his mother between April, 2019 and December, 2021.

Judge David Dixon told Robertson he had treated his mother like a slave requiring her to be at his “beck and call” from first thing in the morning every day.

He added: “You have berated her and told her off and you have treated her in the most appalling ways.

Pictured is Nigel Robertson, aged 40, of Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, Doncaster, who was sentenced to 54 months of custody with a five-year extension to his custodial licence period after he pleaded guilty to harassing his mother, to assault occasioning actual bodily harm against his mother, and to assault by beating against another woman.

“On countless occasions when she has not lived up to the expectations you have bizarrely set, you have put her in a chokehold – ‘a sleeper’ as we have described it – and rendered her unconscious.

“When she has woken, however long later, you have simply said something to her to the order of ‘did you enjoy your sleep?’.”

Judge Dixon added that when a concerned woman came to Robertson’s address the defendant told her to leave and he used inappropriate language and tried to force her out of the property by using “physical contact”.

Robertson pleaded guilty to harassment, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and to assault by beating.

The court heard Robertson has suffered a difficult upbringing and has developed compulsive behaviour issues and he is someone who needs help.

Judge Dixon said he was concerned about Robertson’s conduct towards his mother and others and he believes the defendant poses a significant risk of causing serious harm.

He told Robertson: “The risk is that by putting her into strangleholds you could kill her.”

He also told the defendant: “You have a history of carrying out acts of violence towards others when you do not get your way.

“That violence has included on a number of occasions various incidents involving your mum and other family members, but also includes others.”

Judge Dixon sentenced Robertson, of Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, Doncaster, to 54 months of custody and extended his custodial licence period by five years.

He also imposed an indefinite restraining order to protect Robertson’s mother.