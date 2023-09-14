News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster thug jailed for serious assault and theft after appearing in court

A Doncaster man has been jailed for more than two years after being found guilty of a serious assault.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 12:29 BST
30-year-old Shane Grainger was sentenced to 32 months behind bars after also being charged with burglary and theft in addition to an assault by beating charge following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Grainger, of The Avenue, Bentley, was also given a restraining order for a period of ten years and fines and costs of £228, payable upon his release from jail.