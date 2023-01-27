Doncaster thug jailed after being found guilty of string of brutal assaults
A violent Doncaster thug who carried out a string of brutal assaults has been jailed over the savage attacks.
By Darren Burke
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 3:40pm
36-year-old Daniel Lennox was sentenced to four and a half years behind bars after appearing in court charged with eight counts of assault occassioning actual bodily harm.
Sheffield Crown Court also imposed a restraining order on Lennox, who lived in Denaby and who pleaded guilty to the attacks.
One count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm was ordered to lie on file by the court.