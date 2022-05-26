Doncaster thug attacked woman and circulated private images of his victim

Sheffield Crown Court heard on May 19 how Shane Thomas, aged 40, of Springfield Close, in Armthorpe, Doncaster, grabbed the woman around the face before ripping her lower clothing off and he later circulated private sexual images of his victim.

Louise Gallagher, prosecuting, said Thomas pushed the complainant backwards and squeezed her jaw, and as he grabbed her by the waist he ripped her lower clothing off.

Ms Gallagher added Thomas also sent personal private images of the complainant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, to two people and harassed his victim with insulting messages and threats.

Pictured is Shane Thomas, aged 40, of Springfield Close, at Armthorpe, Doncaster, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 18 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman, disclosing private sexual photos or her, and harassing her.

Judge Sarah Wright told Thomas: “You had no regard to the indignity you would cause. In a calculated manner, you sought to belittle, distress and humiliate your victim.

"She was prepared to let it go after the assault but you continued with your aggressive and coercive behaviour towards her and she understandably feels utterly degraded.”

Thomas, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, disclosing private sexual photos and to harassment – all committed between November 2021 and January 2022.

The complainant told the court this was “the most harrowing thing that has ever happened” to her, Thomas’s actions have had a “massive impact” upon her and she believes no one will ever know how “degraded” she felt.

Rebecca Tanner, defending, said: “The total loss of self-control that he demonstrated on a number of occasions – whether it be the messages or actions in disclosing inappropriate images or indeed the assault itself – are essentially out of character.

"He now has to face the shame, the embarrassment all brought on by his own actions.”

She added: “He is, in my submissions, truly sorry and he does deeply regret his behaviour. He is truly remorseful.”

Ms Tanner also said Thomas is willing to explore whether there is a link between alcohol and his behaviour.

Judge Wright sentenced Thomas to 18 months of custody and imposed a ten-year restraining order to protect the complainant.