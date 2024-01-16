News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster teenager remanded in custody following burglary at city gun store

A Doncaster teenager has been remanded in custody after being accused of a burglary at a gun shop.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jan 2024, 16:15 GMT
Kodi Singleton, 18, of Bootham Crescent, has been charged with burglary following a reported incident at a business in Ash Holt Industrial Estate in the Finningley area of Doncaster on Saturday 13 January.

Singleton was arrested by officers and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday 15 January.

He has been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 5 February.