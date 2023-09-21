Doncaster teenager behind bars after firing a shotgun at family home with young children and a four-week-old baby inside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Karl Mangham, aged 19, caused terror and panic after firing the weapon at a home in Apley Road in front of members of the public on 3 April 2023.

Prior to the shooting, Mangham had threatened a man in the street and told him he would “shoot everyone” in his house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terrified, the victim ran home to protect his family, with Mangham threatening that he would “come to your house and shoot it up”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karl Mangham, aged 19, caused terror and panic.

Minutes later, Mangham pulled out a black handgun from underneath his clothing and fired two shots at a property in the street. At the time of the shooting, there were five children under the age of 18 in the house, including a newborn baby.

Mangham fled the scene and was eventually located at an address in Auckley.

Investigating officer Jennifer Dunkin said: “Mangham’s actions not only put a whole family in immediate and serious danger, but caused terror for people who were in the street at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This attack happened in broad daylight, and after firing the gun he ran away from the scene to try and evade police. Thanks to the tireless work of officers in Doncaster, Mangham was located, arrested and charged so he could be brought before the courts.”

Mangham pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), following an attack earlier this year.

He also admitted possession with intent to supply the Class A drug heroin and was jailed for a total of five years at a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday 18 September.

IO Dunkin said: “Carrying a gun is a cowardly act and this sentence shows it is a crime that will not be tolerated in South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Gun crime is an offence we are taking very seriously and Mangham’s capture means another firearm is now off our streets for good.