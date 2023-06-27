News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster teen remanded into custody as police probe string of burglaries

A Doncaster teenager has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with burglary.
By Darren Burke
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 11:53 BST

Mario Cicak, 19, of Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe, appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of fraud by false representation and one count of handling stolen goods.

The charges relate to three burglaries in the Hexthorpe and Balby areas of Doncaster in June this year, a police spokesman said.

Cicak was remanded into custody until his next appearance on 20 July.

A teenager has been held over a string of burglaries in Doncaster.
A teenager has been held over a string of burglaries in Doncaster.