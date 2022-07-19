Doncaster teen accused of murdering two in fight “was scared for life"

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how Amrit Jhagra, 19, of Cedar Road, Balby, Doncaster, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Janis Kozlovskis and Ryan Theobald on High Street, in Doncaster city centre, in the early hours of Saturday, January 29.

Richard Thyne QC, prosecuting, previously told jurors that 17-year-old Janis and 20-year-old Ryan had left CoCo nightclub, on Silver Street, with friends when Janis approached one of Jhagra’s two friends and they began fighting and moved to High Street.

Mr Thyne claimed Ryan also threw a punch at Jhagra’s friend and after Jhagra swung at Ryan, he pursued the defendant but was stabbed.

Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis were stabbed to death in Doncaster earlier this year.

Jhagra then chased Janis and as he went to the ground he was repeatedly stabbed, according to Mr Thyne.

The defendant told the jury during a hearing on July 18 he had a “multi-tool” to repair his bike and for protection and he had not intended to use it as a weapon but as soon as he and his friend were attacked he said: “I was scared for my life”.

He claims he could not remember what happened but he recalled a group shouting “Balby Boys” towards him and his friends.

After being shown CCTV of the incident he said he had pulled the multi-tool out because he thought his friend was going to get stabbed and because he had felt surrounded.

He said: “I was so scared for him and thought he was going to get stabbed.”

Jhagra added he could not remember using the knife and he had not been trying to kill anyone.

The defendant also said he could not remember falling to the ground with Janis Kozlovskis or being kicked by someone else.

He also claimed he did not know he had stabbed someone until he was told that night and he did not know anyone had died until the following morning when he had seen social media.

Jhagra said he had felt “devastated” and has since struggled to sleep and he added: “It’s something I think about every day.”

Mr Thyne said Ryan Theobald suffered a stab wound to the left side of his chest which penetrated his heart and a lung and he died from blood loss.

Janis Kozlovskis suffered stab wounds to the right side of his neck, according to Mr Thyne, the front left side of his chest, his left armpit, the front right side of the abdomen and to his right knee.

Jhagra stated to police there had been a feud over areas and there had been previous fights and someone had previously tried to stab him and he had been beaten up.

The defendant stated he had been staying at a Premier Inn and he had gone out for pizza and had not realised he had his multi-tool.

Jhagra, who has denied two counts of murder and one count of possessing an offensive weapon, claimed to police he had intervened to stop the fight and he had been kicked and punched.

He stated he had not intended to cause harm and he had been trying to defend himself.