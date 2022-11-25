Doncaster street sealed off by police after reports of 'disturbance' and damage
A Doncaster residential street was sealed off by police following reports of a ‘disturbance.’
Police were called to Windmill Avenue, Conisbrough on Tuesday night following the incident, a force spokesman said.
Residents reported the street being cordoned off with police armed with dogs in attendance as investigations into the incident were carried out.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Windmill Avenue just after 7pm on Tuesday.
“Emergency services attended and officers believe a car may have been damaged.
"Enquiries are on-going and anyone with information can report it online or call 101 quoting incident number 805 of 22 November 2022.”
One eyewitness who saw heavy police activity in the area said: “Part of the road was all taped off by the police. There were numerous police at the scene including police dogs.”
Anyone wanting to report crime in South Yorkshire should contact 101 or 999 in an emergency.