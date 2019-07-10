Doncaster street sealed off after shooting
A Doncaster street is sealed off and under police guard this morning after a shooting.
Emergency services were called to Chequer Avenue, Hyde Park, at 9.30pm yesterday after a 24-year-old man was shot in his leg.
Only brief details on the gun attack have been released, but South Yorkshire Police said the victim’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening. The force said ‘enquiries are ongoing’.
A police cordon is in place at the crime scene, which stretches across the entire width of the street and takes in a number of homes.
An alleyway is also cordoned off and police officers are guarding the scene.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Read More
One resident said he heard two shots last night.
He said: "I heard two shots at around 10pm. I could tell they were shots because I know what they sound like as I worked as a policeman in Latvia for eight years.
"The police arrived later and I think there were around six police cars. We could see the flashing blue lights."
Another resident said the shooting had shocked the community.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.