Doncaster stabbings: Three more arrests made in Ryan and Janis double murder probe

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the trio had been arrested earlier today following the deaths of Ryan, 20 and Janis, 17 in Doncaster town centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A statement said: “A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, he remains in police custody at this time.

"Two men both aged 41 have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, they have both been released under investigation.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three more arrests have been made in the Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis murder investigation.

This brings the number of arrests in the case to five.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder and later released on bail and an 18-year-old man was arrested for a serious public order offence relating to the incident.

He has since been released without charge.

Janis, 17, and Ryan, 20, both from Doncaster, were fatally stabbed during an altercation between a number of young men in Doncaster town centre just after 2.30am on Saturday.

Despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, police and paramedics, Ryan was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Janis was taken to hospital via ambulance but sadly later died from his injuries. A subsequent post mortem examination has established that both Janis and Ryan died from stab wounds.

Officers are still keen to hear from anybody who may witnessed the altercation which started in Silver Street and continued into High Street, ending outside the KFC.

Information can be passed onto police by contacting 101 and quoting incident number 135 of 29 January, or you can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK contact centre on 0800 555 111.

You can also provide information directly to the investigation team via the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY22A01-PO1