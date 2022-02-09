Doncaster stabbings: Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis double murder probe continues

19-year-old Amrit Jhagra has appeared in court charged with the murders of Ryan, 20 and Janis, 17, who suffered fatal stab wounds when violence flared in the town centre on January 29.

Jhagra, of Cedar Road, has been remanded into prison until his next court appearance in April.

Officers have said they are not seeking anyone further in relation to the incident, although detectives probing the killings have so far arrested a total of six people.

Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis.

Meanwhile, last weekend saw a number of moving tributes to the pair while more than £10,000 has poured in for the pair’s families on a series of GoFundMe pages in the wake of the tragedy.

On Saturday, hundreds of friends and relatives gathered in Elmfield Park for an emotional vigil which saw dozens of balloons released into the skies to remember the pair.

People of all ages wept and hugged on a blustery and cold afternoon in the middle of Doncaster, with some clutching photos of the pair.

Blue heart balloons, as well as inflatable stars, some decked out with the pair’s initials, were among the tributes as those gathered applauded the pair as the balloons rose into the sky.

A charity football match was held at Cantley Park.

Then on Sunday, the focus switched to Cantley Park where a fundraising football match was held, featuring a number of Ryan’s old team-mates.

His old Bessacarr FC team reunited for the fixture, taking on a team of officials and parents on another wet and windy day.

Friends cheered on the two teams from the sidelines and club spokesman Wayne Morgan said: “We’d just like to go on record to say a massive thank you to everyone that has been involved in our fundraising efforts this week.

“The ethos and togetherness around this club just can’t be beat.

Balloons were released in memory of Ryan and Janis in Elmfield Park.

“We have one truly fantastic football club and community. Once again a big big thank you for everyone’s time and generosity.”

Meanwhile, the devastated family of Ryan have paid tribute to him following murder charges being brought.

Ryan’s mother Lisa Theobald said: “I would like to thank everyone who has supported the Go Fund Me page and friends who are doing raffles and other activities to raise money.

"A big ‘thank you’ to Wayne for arranging the fundraising event on Sunday at Cantley Park.

Floral tributes at the scene of the double murders in Doncaster town centre.

“I am absolutely blown away with all the support we have received from all over the world.

“Ryan was a much loved son, brother and a good friend to many.

"He was 20, with a job he loved, and plans for the future. This has all been taken away from him and us.”

Five further people have also been arrested in connection to the incident.

On February 1, a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been bailed as investigations continue.

Two men, both aged 41, were also arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender and have now both been released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on January 29 on suspicion of murder and later released on bail, and an 18-year-old man was arrested for a serious public order offence relating to the incident. He has since been released without charge.