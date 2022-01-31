Doncaster stabbings: Floral tributes left at spot where Ryan and Janis stabbed to death
Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a stabbing spree which has sparked a double murder probe following the deaths of Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis.
Bunches of flowers and cards have been left at the spot in High Street where violence flared in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Members of the public paused at the scene near to the Danum Hotel where Ryan Theobald, 20 and Janis Kozlovskis were stabbed along with a third victim after an altercation broke out in Silver Street and spread to nearby High Street.
Despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, police and paramedics, Ryan was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Janis was taken to hospital via ambulance but sadly later died from his injuries. A subsequent post mortem examination has established that both Janis and Ryan died from stab wounds.
Yesterday, they were both formally identified and their families are being supported by specially trained officers.
On Saturday morning, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been released on bail while investigations continue. Yesterday, an 18-year-old man who received minor injuries during the incident was discharged from hospital and arrested for a serious public order offence related to the incident. He has now been released without charge.
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, said: “I know that incidents like this can have a devastating impact on the wider community and I want to reassure you we are doing everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.
"The community who live, visit and work in the town centre will continue to see an increased police presence in the area as the murder investigation continues at pace. I would like to reassure people that we believe this to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider community.
“I continue to urge anyone who has any information that could help the investigation to contact us. We are really keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed or have footage of the altercation, which started in Silver Street and continued into High Street, ending outside the KFC.
"Initial CCTV enquiries show that there were a number of bystanders who saw the incident and we urge them to come forward and help us. If you are uncomfortable speaking to the police directly you can call Crimestoppers completely anonymously.”
Information can be passed onto police by contacting 101 and quoting incident number 135 of 29 January, or you can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK contact centre on 0800 555 111.
Town centre streets were sealed off for more than 18 hours on Saturday as police threw up a huge cordon around the crime scene.
Hall Gate, Cleveland Street, High Street, Silver Street and Scot Lane were all closed to pedestrians until late on Saturday night while Printing Office Street, Priory Place, Market Place and Sunny Bar were also shut to drivers.