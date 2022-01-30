Doncaster stabbings: "Disrespectful" revellers slammed for partying after double death

The town’s party streets had expected to stay closed last night following the tragedy in the early hours of Saturday morning which claimed the lives of a 17-year-old boy and 21-year-old man.

The victims have been named locally on social media as Janis Kozlovskis and Ryan Theobald.

However, at around 9pm last night, South Yorkshire Police lifted the massive cordon that saw a string of town centre streets sealed off for 18 hours.

Silver Street was sealed off following the tragedy.

Silver Street, Hall Gate, High Street, Cleveland Street and Scot Lane were all closed to pedestrians with Printing Office Street, Priory Place, Market Place and Sunny Bar closed to motorists.

Earlier in the day, streets which would normally have been packed with Saturday shoppers were eerily quiet while revellers were subdued as they made their way around town centre bars.

However, last night, hundreds returned to the town centre – but came under fire.

"How disrespectful can you get,” said one. “They should have kept things closed last night.”

Another said: “All the pubs should have shut as a mark of respect to those two lads.”

While another wrote: “It doesn’t seem right that people were going around partying after what happened yesterday.”

Silver Street and Hall Gate have long been seen as Doncaster’s nightlife streets, attracting thousands of revellers to a string of bars and clubs each weekend.