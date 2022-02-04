Doncaster stabbings: Devastated family of Ryan Theobald pay tribute following murder charge

Ryan, aged 20, was fatally stabbed alongside Janis Kozlovskis, aged 17, during an altercation between a number of young men in Doncaster town centre just after 2.30am on Saturday (January 29).

Despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, police and paramedics, Ryan was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Janis was taken to hospital via ambulance but sadly later died from his injuries. A subsequent post mortem examination has established that both Janis and Ryan died from stab wounds.

Specially trained officers continue to work with close family members of Ryan and Janis, and Ryan’s family have asked us to share their thoughts.

Stabbing victim Ryan Theobald

Lisa Theobald, mother of Ryan, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has supported the Go Fund Me page and friends who are doing raffles and other activities to raise money. A big ‘thank you’ to Wayne for arranging the fundraising event on Sunday at Cantley Park. I would appreciate it if people can make the event.

“I am absolutely blown away with all the support we have received from all over the world.

“Ryan was a much loved son, brother and a good friend to many. He was 20, with a job he loved, and plans for the future. This has all been taken away from him and us.”

Amrit Jhagra, of Cedar Road, Doncaster, was yesterday charged with two counts of murder.

The 19-year-old appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today (February 4) and was remanded to prison. He is expected to appear again in April 2022.

Five further people have also been arrested in connection to the incident. On Tuesday (February 1), a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been bailed as investigations continue. Two men, both aged 41, were also arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender and have now both been released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday (January 29) on suspicion of murder and later released on bail, and an 18-year-old man was arrested for a serious public order offence relating to the incident. He has since been released without charge.