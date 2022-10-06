Doncaster sports firm hit as thieves steal Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers shirts

Kit manufacturer Elite Pro Sports, which is based in Heaven’s Walk, has suffered a major blow following the robbery of merchandise from a lorry transporting the latest Oxen kit and training range for four Yorkshire clubs to their warehouse in Doncaster.

The robbery could have a knock-on effect for fans of Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers in the lead up to Christmas, with products belonging to all four clubs taken in the raid.

In the early hours of Thursday 6 October, thieves broke into the back of the lorry transporting the goods and stole a significant quantity of merchandise. It included some replica shirts and training wear for all four clubs for the new 2023 season.

Doncaster's Elite Pro Sports has been hit after a lorry load of Rugby League merchandise was stolen.

Commenting on the news, Chief Executive Lee Jenkinson said, “This is devastating news. As with all local business in the current climate, it is a tough trading environment and things like this are a real blow. As with most manufacturers of clothing, our production time is months rather than weeks and it will be a challenge to get some of these items back in stock before Christmas.

"Replica shirts are our most popular items, especially for younger fans, ahead of Christmas and whilst we will do everything we can to make sure no one is disappointed, a callous act like this is a hit we could do without. We know that our clubs rely heavily on retail sales prior to Christmas, and we will be working closely with them to ensure this is as minimal as possible.

“The goods which have been stolen, are new designs and not yet on the market. Therefore, we will be able to quickly identify anyone looking to sell these items on"

Anyone who is offered 2023 Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Huddersfield or Castleford Tigers merchandise should contact the Police on the non-emergency number 101 or you can email Elite Pro Sports on [email protected]

