Doncaster shoplifter admits spree of thefts at stores across the city
Leon Wright, aged 44, of Hyperion Way, Doncaster, has pleaded guilty to four thefts at Co-op and One Stop stores in the city.
He stole over £150 worth of food from the stores and admitted the offences in Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 15 November.
He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 6 December for sentencing.