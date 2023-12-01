News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster shoplifter admits spree of thefts at stores across the city

Leon Wright, aged 44, of Hyperion Way, Doncaster, has pleaded guilty to four thefts at Co-op and One Stop stores in the city.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 1st Dec 2023, 11:54 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 11:54 GMT
He stole over £150 worth of food from the stores and admitted the offences in Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 15 November.

He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 6 December for sentencing.