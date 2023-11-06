Doncaster set to receive part of £993,311 crime fighting funding to pay for CCTV and solar lighting for footpaths
All four South Yorkshire districts, including Doncaster, will receive a share of £993,311, awarded to improve lighting, CCTV and community safety more widely across the county.
Targeted campaigns will also benefit from the funding, with a focus on violence against women and girls (VAWG) and a partnership campaign with Crimestoppers.
The improvements, which will be implemented over an 18-month period between October 2023 and March 2025, support the priorities of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan.
South Yorkshire PCC, Dr Alan Billings, said: “The money awarded will build on improvements already seen in previous rounds of Safer Streets funding and aims to expand the safety and security in those areas that local residents have most concern.”
Part of the funding will be allocated to develop a campaign with Crimestoppers, aimed at reducing neighbourhood crime.
Gemma Gibbs of Crimestoppers, said: “We know that speaking up about crime is incredibly difficult for some people, especially if you’re passing on information about those who are potentially dangerous.
"We take information every day from concerned individuals who tell us anonymously what they know, because they want to help keep our communities safe.
“Working together, we can make a genuine difference.”
In Doncaster, highlights from the planned projects include – CCTV installation in strategic locations across the borough, streetlighting improvements in Scawsby to reduce ASB, solar lighting for footpaths on Wadworth Green, and a Youth Association Outreach Project.