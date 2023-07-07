Doncaster Rovers football thug hit with huge fine and ban after Grimsby Town fracas

28-year-old Marcus Murphy, from Doncaster, was charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and subsequently entered a guilty plea to Section 4 of Public Order Act when he appeared in court on Thursday.

The incident took place on Saturday 12 November last year as Grimsby Town took on Doncaster Rovers at the club's Blundell Park stadium.

Whilst officers escorted fans from Cleethorpes High Street to the stadium, Murphy started to become aggressive towards Grimsby Town supporters in attempt to start a fight.Officers escorting fans noticed Murphy’s aggressive behaviour and when they approached him to intervene, he became verbally aggressive and attempted to push past officers several times to get to Grimsby supporters.

Marcus Murphy was given a fine and football banning order.

Dedicated Football Officer for Grimsby Town, Graeme Blow said: “I hope the outcome at court sends a clear message that we will not tolerate any unacceptable behaviour.

“Football should be an opportunity for people to come together over one common love of the sport, and anyone who looks to disrupt or ruin that will be dealt with and have to face the consequences.

“We continue to work in partnership with football clubs, including Grimsby Town to ensure anybody visited the stadium, and our community are safe whilst enjoying the football.”

