Doncaster road rage killer to be sentenced for manslaughter of pensioner

James Gill, 39, will be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court for the attack on Neil Robinson, 75, who hit his head on the concrete floor after being pushed over in an incident on Ranson Road, Chilwell, Nottingham on December 16 last year.

Mr Robinson died in hospital a week later.

Gill, of Station Road, Arksey, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at an earlier hearing.

The attack took place in Ranson Road, Chilwell, Notts.

Nottinghamshire Police described the incident as “a road-rage incident".

Mr Robinson was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he died.

Gill also pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to another man, and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, following attacks on two police constables.

He has been remanded in custody since the earlier hearing.