Doncaster road closed since early hours due to police incident

We have received numerous reports of a police incident in Balby this morning.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Oct 2023, 10:33 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 10:33 GMT
The Free Press has been told there were at least five police vehicles at Carr Hill Road from around 3am.

Other witnesses reported a white tent in place and the road remaining closed at the moment.

We have approached the police for information and will bring this to you as soon as we receive it.