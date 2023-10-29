Doncaster road closed since early hours due to police incident
We have received numerous reports of a police incident in Balby this morning.
The Free Press has been told there were at least five police vehicles at Carr Hill Road from around 3am.
Other witnesses reported a white tent in place and the road remaining closed at the moment.
We have approached the police for information and will bring this to you as soon as we receive it.