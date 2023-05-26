Doncaster road closed by police after reports of a man with a suspected firearm
Police were called at around 2.50pm yesterday, Thursday 25 May, following reports that a man had been seen with a suspected firearm in the Balby Road area of Doncaster.
The road was closed to allow for officers to safely search the area.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “No individual was found and enquiries are ongoing.”
