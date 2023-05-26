News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster road closed by police after reports of a man with a suspected firearm

Police were called at around 2.50pm yesterday, Thursday 25 May, following reports that a man had been seen with a suspected firearm in the Balby Road area of Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th May 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read

The road was closed to allow for officers to safely search the area.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “No individual was found and enquiries are ongoing.”

The scene in Balby yesterdayThe scene in Balby yesterday
If you have any information about a crime then please call the police on 101. In the case of an emergency always dial 999.