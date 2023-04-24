Doncaster road blocked due to a domestic incident resulting in a man arrested on suspicion of common assault
A Doncaster road was blocked late last night due to a domestic incident resulting in a man being arrested on suspicion of common assault.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to a property on West End Avenue, Bentley on Sunday, 23 April around 11.30pm. It was reported a man pushed a woman during an argument and refused to leave the property. The woman was not injured.
“A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and has since been released with no further action.”