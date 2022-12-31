Doncaster road blocked after sports car smashes into garden wall in collision
A busy Doncaster road was blocked after a sports car smashed through and destroyed a garden wall following a collision.
The crash, involving two Audi’s, is believed to have taken place on Station Road in Hatfield this morning.
No injuries were reported but three police vehicles attended the scene.
The side of a blue Audi S1 was left badly damaged following the smash and was towed away from the scene.
Residents piled out onto the street to inspect the damage.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.