Doncaster road blocked after sports car smashes into garden wall in collision

A busy Doncaster road was blocked after a sports car smashed through and destroyed a garden wall following a collision.

By Steve Jones
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Dec 2022, 12:53pm

The crash, involving two Audi’s, is believed to have taken place on Station Road in Hatfield this morning.

No injuries were reported but three police vehicles attended the scene.

The side of a blue Audi S1 was left badly damaged following the smash and was towed away from the scene.

A garden wall was badly damaged in the crash. Photo: AHPIX.
Residents piled out onto the street to inspect the damage.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.

Station Road in Hatfield was left blocked following the crash. Photo: AHPIX.
The Audi S1 was towed away from the scene.
The wall was obliterated in the smash. Photo: AHPIX.