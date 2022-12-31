Doncaster road blocked after sports car smashes into garden wall in collision

The crash, involving two Audi’s, is believed to have taken place on Station Road in Hatfield this morning.

No injuries were reported but three police vehicles attended the scene.

The side of a blue Audi S1 was left badly damaged following the smash and was towed away from the scene.

A garden wall was badly damaged in the crash. Photo: AHPIX.

Residents piled out onto the street to inspect the damage.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.

Station Road in Hatfield was left blocked following the crash. Photo: AHPIX.

The Audi S1 was towed away from the scene.

