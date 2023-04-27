Doncaster road blocked after flat was deliberately set on fire on city street

Three fire crews from Edlington, Dearne and Adwick stations attended the scene

It was a flat fire, no one was inside the flat on their arrival, and there weree no reports of any casualties.

Crews left the scene around 4pm.

The scene in Balby yesterday

A SYFR spokesman said: “Investigations are still ongoing, but it is believed to be a deliberate fire.”

If you have any information call 101.

