Doncaster road blocked after flat was deliberately set on fire on city street
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called at 1pm on Wednesday to Alexandra Road, Balby to reports of a premise fire.
Three fire crews from Edlington, Dearne and Adwick stations attended the scene
It was a flat fire, no one was inside the flat on their arrival, and there weree no reports of any casualties.
Crews left the scene around 4pm.
A SYFR spokesman said: “Investigations are still ongoing, but it is believed to be a deliberate fire.”
If you have any information call 101.