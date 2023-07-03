Doncaster Response police officer named runner-up in national award for being an "ultimate professional"

PC Thomas, based out of Mexborough in Doncaster, was named one of two runners-up in the NPCC Response Officer of the Year 2023.

He was up against the finest Response officers in the country and representatives of HMICFRS, Oscar Kilo - The National Police Wellbeing Service, the College of Policing, the Police Federation and NPCC Response Policing decided upon a winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas was named one of two runners-up alongside West Mercia Police PC Victoria Hallett.

PC Thomas

He was described as “an exceptional officer that demonstrates commitment and dedication to protect and serve our local communities daily.

“He has 13 years’ service and has gained knowledge, skills, and experience enabling him to provide a quality service.

“He leads by example and is a role model to his colleagues and the students he tutors. He’s the first to arrive for work and the last to leave. He is the ultimate professional.”

The overall winner was Northumbria Police PC Joe Furniss.

The staff at Mexborough Police Station

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of his win, PC Thomas said: "It is a great honour to be nominated and to come out runner up is amazing. I work with a wonderful team who all deserve recognition for their tireless work, the response role is a 24/7 365 day role and I am proud to undertake this role."

Response Policing Week is an opportunity to highlight the difficult, demanding and unpredictable work that response officers and staff do to keep people safe.