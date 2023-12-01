Doncaster rapist strangled child and threatened to bury woman in garden

A Doncaster rapist who strangled two people, including a young child, threatened to bury a woman in the garden if she told anyone about his sickening attacks on her.

Matthew Morrell subjected his victim to a brutal campaign of abuse that left her with a raft of physical injuries and psychological trauma.

Morrell assaulted and raped his victim as she begged him to stop, before he locked her in a room and told her he would "kill her" if she came out.

In a further threat, he then told her: "Tell anyone about this and I'll bury you in the garden."

Jailed: Matthew Morrell.

Morrell's violent behaviour saw him subject his victim to further attacks as he stamped on her legs, yanked her hair back, pushed her down the stairs and strangled her with a dressing gown cord.

Morrell, aged 34, of Crabgate Drive, Skellow, also attacked a child and strangled them with his bare hands, with the defendant found guilty of several serious offences following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court on 26 September.

Last Friday (24 November), Morrell was jailed for rape, false imprisonment, five counts of non-fatal strangulation, five assaults and two counts of damage to property. He was sentenced to a total of 13-and-a-half years in prison.

Detective Constable Jack Goodall, investigating, said: "This was a heinous and horrific campaign of abuse by a dangerous man who should be nowhere near women and children.

"I cannot imagine what his victims went through and I want to commend their bravery in coming forward and reporting his monstrous crimes.

"Morrell went as far as making threats to kill the woman he raped to ensure she remained silent and by pleading not guilty, he forced his victims to relive the abuse he subjected them to.

"We are pleased a jury has returned a guilty verdict and that Morrell is now off our streets and behind bars for a very long time.

"We want victims of rape, abuse and any form of assault to know that we are here to listen to them and to offer the appropriate help and support to keep you safe from offenders like Morrell.

"We treat all reports of this nature extremely seriously and all allegations will be thoroughly investigated."

Morrell has also been made subject to lifetime restraining orders to prevent him contacting the victims and must sign the Sex Offenders' Register upon his release from prison.